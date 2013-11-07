The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FCC
The Spanish infrastructure company is preparing to dismiss
another 1,000 workers in its construction business, newspapers
Expansion and Cinco Dias reported on Thursday, citing company
sources.
REPSOL, AMADEUS
Spanish oil company Repsol and travel technology company
Amadeus report earnings to September.
For a poll on Repsol, double click on
BME
Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it was placing a 5.34
percent stake of Spain's stock market operator BME through an
accelerated book building process.
TELEFONICA
European antitrust regulators will investigate whether
Hutchison Whampoa's $1 billion bid for Telefonica's
unit in Ireland will reduce competition in the country's mobile
market, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
