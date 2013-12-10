The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Brazil's antitrust regulator has not ruled out the possible
division of wireless company TIM Participações SA
into units to be bought up by local rivals, a government source
familiar with the agency's reasoning told Reuters on Monday.
Telefonica said it had not decided what action to take over TIM
following the Brazilian regulator's Wednesday decision. For more
click on and.
For today's European market outlook double click on
.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on