The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Billionaire Alvaro Saieh is close to finalizing a merger deal for Chile's CorpBanca, in which he has a controlling stake, two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters, with BBVA and Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding the frontrunners.

TELEFONICA

Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade ruled on Wednesday that Spain's Telefonica must exit its direct and indirect stake in wireless carrier TIM Participações or seek a new partner for its Vivo mobile phone unit.

SAN JOSE

Builder San Jose has won a 900 million euro contract in Abu Dhabi

BOND MARKETS

Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday revised its outlook on Spain's government bond rating to stable from negative, citing a rebalancing of the country's economy. [ID;nL2N0JJ2DS]

