The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BBVA
Billionaire Alvaro Saieh is close to finalizing a merger
deal for Chile's CorpBanca, in which he has a controlling stake,
two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters, with BBVA
and Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding the frontrunners.
TELEFONICA
Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade ruled on Wednesday that
Spain's Telefonica must exit its direct and indirect stake in
wireless carrier TIM Participações or seek a new partner for its
Vivo mobile phone unit.
SAN JOSE
Builder San Jose has won a 900 million euro contract in Abu
Dhabi
BOND MARKETS
Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday revised its outlook
on Spain's government bond rating to stable from negative,
citing a rebalancing of the country's economy. [ID;nL2N0JJ2DS]
