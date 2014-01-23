The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO SABADELL

Banco Sabadell, Spain's sixth biggest bank, is expected to report yearly profits almost tripled in 2013 on Thursday, while its net lending income is forecast to have improved in the last three months of the year.

ALMIRALL

Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it will place 5 percent of Spanish drug maker Almirall, currently held by Grupo Plafin, through an accelerated book building process.

