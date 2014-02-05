BRIEF-Sunway International enters agreement with Guotai Junan And Easy One
* Company entered into placing agreement with Guotai Junan And Easy One
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CODERE
Gaming company Codere, in talks to avoid creditors, is negotiating a possible 400 million euro injection from bond holders who would end up with 80 percent of the company, website El Confidencial reported.
BANKIA
The bank is finalising the sale of a 700 million euro loan portfolio to 3 funds, Expansion reported.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Company entered into placing agreement with Guotai Junan And Easy One
* Loblaw Companies Limited announces normal course issuer bid