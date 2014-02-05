The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CODERE

Gaming company Codere, in talks to avoid creditors, is negotiating a possible 400 million euro injection from bond holders who would end up with 80 percent of the company, website El Confidencial reported.

BANKIA

The bank is finalising the sale of a 700 million euro loan portfolio to 3 funds, Expansion reported.

