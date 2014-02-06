The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Repsol wants to raise the minimum level of shareholder
acceptances needed to approve a division of the group to 75
percent from 50 percent in a move to block a potential attempt
to split up the oil firm, Cinco Dias reported on Thursday,
citing sources with knowledge of the measure discussed at last
week's board meeting.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica is in talks to buy Mexico's Iusacell, Spanish
daily El Economista reported on Thursday, citing unnamed
sources.
SACYR
A planned expansion of the Panama Canal, one of the world's
most important shipping routes, was in doubt on Wednesday after
talks between the canal administrator and a Spanish-led building
consortium fell apart and work ground to a halt.
Separately, El Mundo cited unnamed sources as saying that
the parties would hold one last round of talks on Thursday in a
final attempt to reach an agreement.
CODERE
Spanish gaming group Codere, which last month
sought protection from creditors, has until 1700 GMT to accept
an offer from its bondholders to restructure its debt, the
latest move in ongoing talks to avoid insolvency.
