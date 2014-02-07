The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SACYR
The Panama Canal is ready to pull the plug on a Spanish-led
consortium's contract to expand the major world shipping route
unless the two sides reach a deal quickly amid a spat over
massive cost overruns, its administrator said on Thursday.
CODERE
Spanish gaming group Codere failed to reach an agreement
with bondholders over a major debt restructuring on Thursday,
increasing pressure on the company as it battles to avoid
insolvency.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on