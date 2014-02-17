The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FERROVIAL
Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial has offered
Heathrow Airports Holding (HAH) 800 million pounds for British
airports Aberdeen, Southhampton and Glasgow, Expansion reported
citing sector sources.
BANKIA
Spain's bank rescue fund FROB said on Friday it chose
Goldman Sachs to advise it on the sale of part of the
government's controlling stake in nationalised lender Bankia.
Separately, Spain will probably begin the privatisation of
Bankia with the sale of a 5 to 10 percent stake to institutional
investors, the bank's Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said
in an interview published on Sunday.
REPSOL
Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and Spanish oil firm
Repsol on Friday completed a $1.2 billion financing agreement to
help boost output at the Petroquiriquire joint venture.
SANTANDER
Peugeot family, the largest shareholder in PSA Peugeot
Citroen, will meet on Monday to decide whether to give
its blessing to two deals aimed at securing the French
carmaker's future, a source close to the matter said.
Of those, Peugeot is expected to announce a European car
loans alliance with Spain's Banco Santander on Monday.
Santander is looking to sell some 400 million euros in debt
it holds in hotel group Hesperia to foreign investment funds,
Expansion reported on Monday, citing financial sources.
