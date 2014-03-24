The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

Spain's third biggest bank is trying to interest investors in 1.1 billion euros ($1.52 billion) worth of unpaid loans to companies, financial daily Expansion reported on Monday, without citing its sources.

TELEFONICA

Spanish mobile operator Yoigo has asked the competition regulator, the CNMC, to give it the right to rent Telefonica's network to budget operator Pepephone, financial daily Expansion reported on Monday without citing its sources. Yoigo will rent its own network to Pepephone but needs to also rent Telefonica's because its network currently reaches 70 percent of the population.

($1 = 0.7256 Euros)