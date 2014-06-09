BRIEF-BVF Partners reports 9.5 pct passive stake in Tocagen
* BVF Partners L.P. reports 9.5 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as on April 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pmO5Bn) Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GAS NATURAL
Spanish utility Gas Natural said on Monday it had agreed to sell its telecommunications affiliate to private equity firm Cinven for 510 million euros.
* Bridger Management Llc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics inc as of april 11 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p0x8JW Further company coverage: