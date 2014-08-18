The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telecom Italia is preparing to offer up to 7
billion euros to outbid Spain's Telefonica in the race to
acquire Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit GVT,
according to a Bloomberg report on Sunday.
