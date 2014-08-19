BRIEF-Visa says office of State of Ohio AG issued investigative demand
* Visa -On jan 19, State of Ohio office of attorney general issued investigative demand to Visa seeking documents and information - SEC filing
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telefonica will offer Vivendi VIV.PA a television content-sharing deal alongside its bid for Vivendi's Brazilian broadband telecoms business GVT, taking its overall offer to around 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion), a source said on Monday.
* Application has been made by co for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 24 april Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pKULWY] Further company coverage: