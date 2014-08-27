BRIEF-Arris International says co and certain units entered into second amendment to its credit facility
* On April 26, 2017, Arris International Plc and certain subsidiaries entered into second amendment to its credit facility
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telecom Italia will make a bid valued at roughly 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) for Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit GVT, said four people familiar with the matter, competing with Telefonica's bid for GVT. For more, please click on
Telefonica will also consider raising its bid, a source said on Wednesday
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for three months ended 31 march 2017