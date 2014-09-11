The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Mexico's Grupo Salinas said on Wednesday its chairman will
buy out its partner Grupo Televisa's 50 percent
stake in the country's No. 3 wireless operator Iusacell for $717
million and seek a strategic partner to build up the carrier.
Separately, Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Wednesday
said it would issue 1.5 billion euros in bonds maturing in three
years and carrying an annual coupon of between 4.5 percent and 5
percent.
JAZZTEL
Spanish telecom group Jazztel is studying a possible bid for
TeliaSonera's Yoigo, Expansion reported, citing
sources.
FERROVIAL
Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial, together with
Australian group Macquarie, is favourite to win a bid
for British airports Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southhampton,
Expansion reported, citing sources.
ABERTIS
Spain's Abertis said on Wednesday its French unit HIT SAS
sold 450 million euros in bonds, maturing in March 2025 with an
annual coupon on 2.25 percent.
