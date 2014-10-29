The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SACYR, REPSOL
Creditor banks lead by Santander are asking Spanish builder
Sacyr to sell a 3 percent stake in Repsol in order to refinance
the loan it took to buy its total 9 percent in the oil major, El
Confidencial said on Wednesday.
OHL
Spanish builder OHL wants to double its size within the next
five years and grow in markets such as the U.S., Peru, Colombia,
Chile or Mexico, its chief executive officer Josep Pique said in
an interview with Expansion on Wednesday.
VISCOFAN
The Spanish sausage case maker grew nine-month net profit 1
percent and core profit 4 percent as it began to recover from an
energy reform which hit its cogeneration business and two years
of negative currency effects.
MEDIASET ESPANA and JAZZTEL are due to
release nine-month results after the market close.
