The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.

SACYR, REPSOL

Creditor banks lead by Santander are asking Spanish builder Sacyr to sell a 3 percent stake in Repsol in order to refinance the loan it took to buy its total 9 percent in the oil major, El Confidencial said on Wednesday.

OHL

Spanish builder OHL wants to double its size within the next five years and grow in markets such as the U.S., Peru, Colombia, Chile or Mexico, its chief executive officer Josep Pique said in an interview with Expansion on Wednesday.

VISCOFAN

The Spanish sausage case maker grew nine-month net profit 1 percent and core profit 4 percent as it began to recover from an energy reform which hit its cogeneration business and two years of negative currency effects.

MEDIASET ESPANA and JAZZTEL are due to release nine-month results after the market close.

