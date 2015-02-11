MADRID Feb 11 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS

Citigroup cuts its stance to "neutral" from "buy".

TELEFONICA

French start-up Sigfox has raised 100 million euros from seven heavy-weight investors, including Telefonica and GDF Suez , to help it build new networks globally to connect everything from washing machines to smart metres to the Internet, sources said.

AENA (IPO-AENA.MC)

Shares in Spanish airport group Aena are due to start trading on Wednesday after the final price was set at 58 euros per share, according to Reuters service IFR.

BBVA

Spanish bank is to strengthen its capital base through issuing contingent convertible bonds worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.70 billion). For more click on

MAPFRE

The Spanish insurer is due to present full-year results on Wednesday with a press conference at 1030 GMT.

