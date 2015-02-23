The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IAG
A trade union group representing Aer Lingus AERL.I workers
has reversed its position and said it will now back a takeover
approach by IAG ICAG.L after the British Airways and Iberia
owner laid out its growth plans for the Irish airline.
VODAFONE
Spanish cable company Euskaltel has hired Rothschild as
advisers to explore a potential partial listing on the stock
exchange, business daily Expansion said on Saturday, citing
sources close to the firm.
SANTANDER
European banks including Deutsche Bank AG and
Banco Santander SA are likely to fail the U.S. Federal Reserve's
stress test over shortcomings in how they measure and predict
potential losses and risks, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
DIA
Spain's DIA said on Monday it would propose to its
shareholders increasing its dividend payout to 0.18 euros per
share against 2014 earnings compared to 0.16 euros the previous
year.
Full-year earnings before taxes, interest and depreciations
(EBITDA) rose 0.7 percent to 583.5 million euros, in line with a
forecast in a Reuters poll.
ALMIRALL
Spanish pharmaceutical Almirall sees full year 2015 net
sales of between 650 million euros and 680 million euros.
