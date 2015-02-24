The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACCIONA

BESI raises stance on Acciona to "neutral" from "sell".

DEOLEO

Spanish olive oil maker said second half net sales were 416.4 million euros versus 431.7 million euros a year earlier.

ENAGAS

Spanish gas grid operator Said net profit inched up 0.8 percent in 2014 from a year earlier to 406.5 million euros.

VISCOFAN

Spanish sausage case maker Viscofan said on Monday that the exclusive period for Portobello Capital Gestion to buy its unit GRUPO IAN expired Jan. 31 without agreement.

ABENGOA

Spain's Abengoa said on Monday 2014 net income rose 24 percent to 125 million euros while confirming preliminary results presented Feb. 9.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on