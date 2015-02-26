The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL, GAMESA, OHL

Full-year earnings expected before the market opens from Repsol, Gamesa, Grifols, OHL and Mediaset.

IBERDROLA

Spain's Iberdrola SA, through its U.S. unit, will buy UIL Holdings Corp for about $3 billion to create a power and electric utility to be listed in the United States.

SANTANDER

Bank Santander and Canadian auto-financing company Carfinco have agreed to extend the closing date for the lender's acquisition of the financing company to March 12.

Separately, HSBC cuts its stance on Santander to "neutral" from "overweight, with a price target of 6.66 euros per share.

