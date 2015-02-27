The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ACCIONA :
The energy company returned to profit in 2014, it reported
after market close on Thursday.
SACYR :
The builder said it expected double digit growth in sales
and profit this year in a conference call to accompany year
results after market close on Thursday.
JAZZTEL :
The telecoms company reported 2014 core profits up 17
percent after market close on Thursday.
ACERINOX
Citigroup placed 3.1 percent of the company at a price of
14.6 euros per share.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS, ACS, AMADEUS,
ICAG, BME :
All due to report annual results before market open.
BUILDERS:
A Spanish court has rejected a government proposal to rescue
two of nine bankrupt motorways, increasing the likelihood the
state will have to assume total debt of more than 4 billion
euros ($4.5 billion).
($1 = 0.8930 euros)