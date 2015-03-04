MADRID, March 4 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
AMADEUS
Berenberg cuts stake to "hold" from "buy" with a price
target of 39.3 euros, up from 36.4 euros per share.
INDITEX
Bernstein cuts its stance to "market perform" from
"outperform" raising price target to 31 euros from 26 euros.
GAS NATURAL
Colombia's government will again put its controlling stake
in electricity generator Isagen up for sale for at least 5
trillion pesos after postponing the effort last year, the
government said on Tuesday.
Companies which had pre-qualified as of August include Duke
Energy, China Haudian Corporation, Spain's Gas Natural
and Generco S.A.
ABERTIS
British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is halving
its stake in Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis, by selling 7.5
percent of the company in an accelerated book build.
