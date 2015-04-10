BRIEF-Mavshack appoints Anna Eriksson new CFO
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CAIXA, REPSOL
Spain's Caixa Group may sell its 12 percent stake in oil group Repsol because it does not consider it strategic to its plans, Caixa Chairman Isidro Faine said in an interview with the Financial Times.
Separately El Confidencial reported Repsol is considering seeking arbitration proceedings against Ecuador due to the fiscal treatment of its subordinated debt in a case worth 250 million euros.
PRISA
The media group is planning to list its editorial education business Santillana, according to El Economista, estimated to be worth about 1.5 billion euros, to reduce debt.
LAGOS, May 9 Talks between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan have reached deadlock after the telecoms firm missed a payment, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.