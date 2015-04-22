MADRID, April 22 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKIA
State-controlled lender Bankia is due to hold its annual
shareholder meeting in Valencia on Wednesday.
Telefonica
Spanish anti-trust watchdog CNMC is considering fining
Telefonica due to an agreement with smaller competitor Yoigo in
2013 on network sharing, Expansion reported, without citing
sources.
Separately, the CNMC is likely to clear Telefonica's
acquisition of pay-TV group Canal+ on Wednesday, Expansion
reported.
(Reporting by Madrid newsroom)