The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

JAZZTEL

Orange has begun talks with several potential buyers for parts of Jazztel's fibre network, which it has agreed to sell to get regulatory approval for the takeover of the Spanish broadband company.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Tecnicas Reunidas said on Wednesday it has won a contract worth $1.4 billion to build gas instalations in Kuwait.

ENDESA, GAMESA, GAS NATURAL, MEDIASET

All report first quarter results

CELLNEX

Spain's Cellnex set its market listing debut price at 14 euros per share, the top end of its 12 to 14 euro pricing range, valuing the company at 3.2 billion euros.

TALGO

Spanish train manufacturer Talgo set its market listing debut price at 9.25 euros per share, the bottom end its initial pricing range and valuing the company at 1.265 billion euros.

