BRIEF- Sovereign Trust Insurance reports Q1 pre-tax profit 488.5 mln naira
* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
JAZZTEL
Orange has begun talks with several potential buyers for parts of Jazztel's fibre network, which it has agreed to sell to get regulatory approval for the takeover of the Spanish broadband company.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
Tecnicas Reunidas said on Wednesday it has won a contract worth $1.4 billion to build gas instalations in Kuwait.
ENDESA, GAMESA, GAS NATURAL, MEDIASET
All report first quarter results
CELLNEX
Spain's Cellnex set its market listing debut price at 14 euros per share, the top end of its 12 to 14 euro pricing range, valuing the company at 3.2 billion euros.
TALGO
Spanish train manufacturer Talgo set its market listing debut price at 9.25 euros per share, the bottom end its initial pricing range and valuing the company at 1.265 billion euros.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago
* FY 2016 turnover at 0.5 million euros ($545,500.00) versus 0.4 million euros year ago