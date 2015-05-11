BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals enters into a common stock purchase agreement
* Ritter pharmaceuticals says on may 4, entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SABADELL
Spanish bank Sabadell said on Monday, as of May 8, it has received around 71.23 percent acceptance for its bid for UK lender TSB.
ALMIRALL
Almirall said on Monday first quarter normalised net profit rose 42.9 million euros from 10.6 million euros a year earlier while reiterating it saw full-year 2015 net sales of between 650 million and 680 million euros.
ABERTIS
RBC raises its stance on Abertis to "outperform" from "sector perform" with a price target of 17.5 euros per share.
Meanwhile, Abertis is in talks to acquire OHL's Mexican arm, El Confidencial says, citing sources.
SACYR
Blackstone, Merlin, Hispania and Eurosic are interested in buying real estate unit Testa off the Spanish builder, Expansion reported on Saturday.
* Nantkwest and nantcell announce fda authorization for the nant cancer vaccine clinical trials, the first novel combination of innate and adaptive immunotherapy in patients with pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: