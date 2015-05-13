MADRID May 13 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
DIA
Budget supermarkets chain Dia reported adjusted core profit
of 118.4 million euros, slightly above the 114.5 million euros
expected in a Reuters poll.
ABERTIS, OHL, FCC, TECNICAS REUNIDAS
Spanish infrastructure and building firms Abertis, OHL and FCC
are due to publish first-quarter results on Wednesday, as is
engineering group Tecnicas Reunidas.
SACYR
Spanish builder Sacyr late on Tuesday said core profit rose
23 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, helped by a
jump in overseas revenue.
ACS
Spanish construction and services group ACS late on Tuesday
said core profit was up 9.4 percent in the first quarter from a
year earlier.
The company is due to hold a conference call with analysts on
Wednesday.
OHL
Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday it had placed the B1
rating of Spanish builder OHL on review for downgrade after a
sharp share price decline in its Mexican unit.
ABENGOA
Spain's Abengoa said late on Tuesday it had been chosen
along with Italy's Enel to develop a 517MW power plant in
Mexico.
