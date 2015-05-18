MADRID May 18 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA A Spanish court has held up a domestic tax claim against Telefonica amounting to 279 million euros ($319 million) and relating to accounts from 2001 and 2004, El Confidencial reported on Monday. The telecoms group has already set aside provisions to cover the bill, it said.

INDRA Spanish engineering company Indra is preparing a cost cutting plan which could involve around 1,500 job cuts, ABC newspaper reported on Monday. FCC FCC's biggest shareholder, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, is leading a series of management changes at the Spanish builder's concessions vehicle, Expansion reported on Monday.

TELECOMS M&A Basque telecoms group Euskatel, which counts lender Kutxabank and private equity firms Trilantic and Investindustrial as its biggest shareholders, is negotiating the acquisition of Asturian rival Telecable, which controlled by Carlyle, Expansion reported on Monday.