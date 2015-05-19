MADRID May 19 The following Spanish stocks may
ABERTIS, CELLNEX
Spain's Abertis said on Monday global coordinators Morgan
Stanley, Goldman Sachs and CaixaBank had exercised their
greenshoe option to buy 13.9 million shares in its telecoms unit
Cellnex at 14 euros each.
Abertis also said separately on Monday that Isidro Faine,
Caixabank chairman, had resigned from its board.
DIA
Citi said on Monday it was making a private share placement
of 8.48 percent of the Spanish discounter DIA on behalf of
Cervinia Europe and Blue Partners, investment vehicles for
French businessman Bernard Arnault.
CAIXABANK
The Catalan bank is in talks with unions to cut 750 jobs,
the union CCOO told Reuters on Monday. The bank, which had about
33,598, at the end of March said the final number of job losses
could be lower because workers might be offered jobs in parts of
Spain where the bank needs more staff.
