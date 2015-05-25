The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

JAZZTEL

The Spanish stock exchange regulator the CNMV will approve Orange's prospectus for its 3.4 billion euro ($3.73 billion) bid for Jazztel early this week, Spanish financial daily Expansion reported on Monday, citing the news agency Europa Press.

Separately, website Vozpopuli reported on Monday that Spanish low-cost mobile operator Yoigo is trying to speed up talks to acquire assets that Orange is interested in selling as part of its Jazztel bid.

ACCIONA, IBERDROLA, GAMESA

The Association of Wind Energy Companies, the AEE, has written to Spain's industry ministry asking it to set dates for auctioning 700 MW of renewable energy, Spanish daily Cinco Dias reported on Monday, without citing its sources.

FCC

Panama said on Thursday it hadsuspended a tender for a second subway line, due to a complaint by one of the bidders about the process. The complaint, submitted by the Panametro consortium, alleged that there were errors in the bid process stemming from the fact that at least two members of the evaluation committee had links to the winning group. For more, click on

($1 = 0.9105 euros)