BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive acquires Spoon University
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA said on Thursday its shareholders approved the purchase of broadband provider GVT in a general assembly.
GAMESA, IBERDROLA
Spanish wind power company Gamesa said it has signed a contract with Scottish Power Renewables, a unit of electricity firm Iberdrola, to provide 239 megawatts in turbines for a wind farm in Scotland.
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.