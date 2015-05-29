The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA said on Thursday its shareholders approved the purchase of broadband provider GVT in a general assembly.

GAMESA, IBERDROLA

Spanish wind power company Gamesa said it has signed a contract with Scottish Power Renewables, a unit of electricity firm Iberdrola, to provide 239 megawatts in turbines for a wind farm in Scotland.

