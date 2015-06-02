MADRID, June 2 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

Fitch said on Monday it was putting Spanish builder OHL's rating on negative watch, after shares in its Mexican unit fell sharply in the midst of a corruption scandal.

ECONOMY

Spain's Labour Minstry publishes registered unemployment data for May.

For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU