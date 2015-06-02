MADRID, June 2 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
OHL
Fitch said on Monday it was putting Spanish builder OHL's
rating on negative watch, after shares in its Mexican unit
fell sharply in the midst of a corruption scandal.
ECONOMY
Spain's Labour Minstry publishes registered unemployment
data for May.
