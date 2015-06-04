The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Santander says a court ruling for its Brazilian affiliate Santander Brazil will boost second quarter net profit by 835 million euros and fully-loaded CET1 by 20 basis points.

REE

UBS cuts stance on REE to "neutral" from "buy" with a target price of 79.5 euros per share, down from 82 euros per share.

AENA

A spokeswoman said the company would maintain its appeal against a competition watchdog ruling saying airport tariffs would have to be reduced from 2016 onwards despite shareholders voting against it on Wednesday.

INDITEX

A former attorney for Spanish fashion chain Zara filed a $40 million lawsuit on Wednesday claiming he was harassed and ultimately fired for being Jewish, American and gay.

