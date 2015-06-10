The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
SANTANDER
Spain's Santander is in talks for the possible acquisition
of HSBC's Brazil arm for an estimate $4 billion, El Confidencial
reported, citing sources close to the operation.
AENA, ACERINOX
Aena and Acerinox entered Spain's blue-chip index, while
Acciona and BME left, the market operator said
late on Tuesday.
INDITEX
Spain's Inditex the owner of Zara fashion stores, posted a
28 percent rise in first quarter net profit on Wednesday as warm
European weather and a recovering economy underpinned sales.
