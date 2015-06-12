MADRID, June 12 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: TELECOMS Britain's Virgin Group is interested in potentially acquiring Spanish telecoms operator Yoigo, which belongs to TeliaSonera , El Economista reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

TELEFONICA Spain's Telefonica holds its annual shareholder meeting on Friday.