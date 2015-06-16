BRIEF-Enel broadband unit has no plans to list or tie up with Telecom Italia
* group's Open Fiber broadband unit has no plans for a tie-up with Telecom Italia or to list on the stock market
CELLNEX
Citigroup starts with "neutral" rating and target price of 17 euros per share.
TALGO
JP Morgan starts with "overweight" rating and target price of 9.75 euros per share.
TREASURY
Spain will issue between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros of 6- and 12-month Treasury bills at around 0840 GMT.
GENEVA/LONDON, May 4 A landmark Australian law on restrictive tobacco packaging has been upheld at the World Trade Organization after a five-year legal battle, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the situation.