The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR, REPSOL

Banks who loaned Sacyr 2.27 bln euros to buy 8.9 pct of Repsol are urging the builder to sell 3 to 4 percent of the stock, Expansion reported

FCC

Carlos Slim is preparing another cost adjustment at FCC, with more staff cuts possible, according to El Confidencial

MEDIASET ESPANA, ATRESMEDIA

State television proposes recovering part of its permit to advertise, aiming for revenues of 100 million euros, El Economista reports

CAIXABANK

The Catalan group said on Thursday it would withdraw its takeover offer for Portugal's BPI, as one of the key conditions of its offer will not be met.

