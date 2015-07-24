The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LAR ESPAÑA

Lar España Real Estate Socimi says it has bought, via its unit Global Misner SLU, two properties in Parque Galaria, Pamplona for 8.4 million euros with gross leasable area of 4,108 square meters

ATRESMEDIA

Barclays cut its stance on Atresmedia to 'equal weight' from 'overweight' with a target price of 15.1 euros per share, down from 15.8 euros per share.

REALIA, FCC

Spanish property investor Hispania said on Thursday it had withdrawn a bid for real estate company Realia in view of a competing offer launched in June by Inmobilaria Carso.

Meanwhile, Carso said on Friday it was leaving intact its own bid for the property company.

SABADELL

Banco Sabadell reported first half net profit of 352 million euros, slightly beating expectations for 349 million euros.

MAPFRE

Spanish insurer Mapfre said first half net profit fell 31 percent from a year earlier to 315.6 million euros.

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel said late on Thursday it had agreed an offer for fellow cable company R Cable, giving it an enterprise value of 1.2 billion euros in the latest wave of consolidation in the Spanish telecommunications market.

ABENGOA

Spanish energy company Abengoa said on Thursday it would act to prevent speculative trading on its debt and reducing the cost of the debt was a priority after a day of losses for its bonds, credit default swaps and stock.

