MADRID, July 29 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
ABERTIS
The tollway group said on Wednesday it was planning to buy back
up to 6.5 percent of its own shares at 15.70 euros each for
potential M&A deals. It is due to release first-half results
before the open and will hold a conferece call with investors at
0900GMT.
GAS NATURAL
The Spanish gas and electricity utility posted a 10.5 percent
rise in first-half EBTIDA to 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) in
the first half from a year earlier, driven by contribution from
its purchase of Chilean electricity distributor CGE and in line
with an average forecast in a Reuters poll.
RED ELECTRICA
The national grid operator osted a 6.5 percent rise in
first-half net profit to 309 million euros ($342 million) in the
first half to June from a year earlier, in line with growth
targets laid out in its 2014-2019 strategic plan.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
The company is part of a consortium that was commissioned on
Tuesday to build one of the largest refineries in the Middle
East in a contract worth 1.28 billion dinars.
DIA
Barclays cut its price target to 7.50 euros from 8.15 euros with
an "overweight" rating, while SocGen cut its target price to 8.1
euros from 8.3 euros with a "buy".
AENA
Spanish airports operator Aena said on Tuesday its board had
decided to fight a proposal by the country's competition
regulator that it cut its 2016 tariffs by 1.9 percent.
The company also posted first-half results late on Tuesday,
showing net profit had soared 80 percent to 276 million euros
($305 million), boosted by higher air traffic and a series of
one-off tax deductions.
ACERINOX, ACCIONA, GAMESA, MEDIASET
The companies are due to release results for the first half of
the year after the market closes.
