UPDATE 3-Viacom beats estimates but faces distribution, ad headwinds
* Shares fall 3.6 pct in early Nasdaq trading (Adds analyst comment and updates shares)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
OHL
The builder said late on Thursday it would raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a share sale to cut debt and invest in new concessions outside Mexico.
FCC
The services and construction company reported on Thursday after market close a shrinking first-half net loss of 12 million euros, on income up 6.5 percent as growth abroad outpaced continued weakness in domestic building.
INDRA
The IT company said late on Thursday it made a net loss of 436 million euros in the first half, higher than expected as it overhauls its business under a new management team.
FERROVIAL
The infrastructure company reported core profit up 24 percent after market close on Thursday.
CAIXABANK, POPULAR, BBVA
All three banks report results before market open on Wednesday.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS, BME, ACS
Also report first-half results.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.9163 euros)
* Shares fall 3.6 pct in early Nasdaq trading (Adds analyst comment and updates shares)
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: