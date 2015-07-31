BRIEF-Perion Network Q1 adj EPS $0.04
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CAIXABANK
The Spanish lender reported a 75 percent jump in first half net profit to 708 million euros helped by falling provisions against bad debts and after it snapped up domestic rivals.
BBVA
Spain's second-biggest bank by market value said first half net profit more than doubled from a year earlier, beating expectations
POPULAR
The bank said its net profit rose 7.2 percent in the first half of 2015 to 188 million euros, in line with analysts' forecasts.
AMADEUS
The travel IT company posted first half results in line with expectations
OHL
The builder said late on Thursday it would raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a share sale to cut debt and invest in new concessions outside Mexico.
FCC
The services and construction company reported on Thursday after market close a shrinking first-half net loss of 12 million euros, on income up 6.5 percent as growth abroad outpaced continued weakness in domestic building.
INDRA
The IT company said late on Thursday it made a net loss of 436 million euros in the first half, higher than expected as it overhauls its business under a new management team.
FERROVIAL
The infrastructure company reported core profit up 24 percent after market close on Thursday.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
Tecnicas Reunidas said first half net profit was 75 million euros versus 73 million euros in Reuters poll.
ACS
Also reports first-half results.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.9163 euros)
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, May 4 South Africa's Discover Digital, hoping to capitalise on the rapid uptake of smartphones and improving telecommunications infrastructure on the continent, is starting a video streaming service to rival Netflix and Showmax, it said on Thursday.