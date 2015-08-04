The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TREASURY
Spain's Treasury Minister is due to present the details of
the government's 2016 budget proposal to Parliament, including
next year's gross and net debt issuance targets.
CELLNEX
Spanish telecommunications company Cellnex said first half
revenues rose 35 percent to 285 million euros while core profit
was up 26 percent from a year earlier to 115 million euros.
