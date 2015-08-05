MADRID, Aug 5 - The following Spanish stocks may be affected
by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has
not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their
accuracy:
FERROVIAL
Spain's Ferrovial FER.MC said its main shareholder had
reorganised its stake in the construction and services company
to allow members of the controlling del Pino family to hold
their shares separately.
