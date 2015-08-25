MADRID Aug 25 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERIA

The Spanish airline is looking for a partnership in the southern Atlantic similar to the deal it has with British Airways, American Airlines and Finnair, reports Cinco Dias on Tuesday, citing recent comments by the head of Iberia Luis Gallego. Such a partnership "could improve the profitability of the routes in a market in which we are already leaders", he is quoted to have said.

ABENGOA

The Spanish energy and engineering firm is designing a sophisticated mechanism for its 650 million euro rights issue, 10 percent of which will be tranche A shares with 100 times more voting rights, and 90 percent tranche B shares, Expansion reported on Tuesday without citing its sources.

FERROVIAL

The Spanish infrastructure and construction group has closed the financing with pension funds among other investors for its contract to build the London sewer, financial daily Expansion reported on Tuesday.

INDRA, OHL, MELIA

Tech company Indra, builder OHL and hotel group Melia are among the most heavily shorted Spanish stocks after a market rout, according to information published by bourse regulator CNMV on Monday.