The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABENGOA
The renewable energy firm is negotiating the entry of an
Arab fund as a way of propping up its capital, Expansion
reported.
Separately El Economista reported that Citi and Merrill
Lynch want the company to divest, including a potential
divestment of Abengoa Yield unit, as a condition to support its
capital increase.
MACROECONOMIC DATA
Spain releases final second quarter GDP on Thursday,
expected to confirm growth of 1 percent quarter-on-quarter,
according to a Reuters poll.
