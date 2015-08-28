The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
LIBERBANK
The bank is interested in rival BMN after the latter's IPO
was postponed, El Confidencial reported.
TELEFONICA
Spain's competition commission is considering toning down
the conditions imposed on Telefonica to open its fibre to the
home network, lowering the bar on where it rents the network out
to incorporate fewer towns, Expansion reported.
