Sept 1 The following Spanish stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
ABENGOA
Indebted Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa
, which announced a surprise 650 million euro ($733.5
million) share issue last month, plans to reduce its debt by a
further 675 million euros this year, Cinco Dias reports.
SACYR
The construction company values its 8.9 percent stake in
Repsol at 1.1 billion euros above the market price,
Cinco Dias reports.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
($1 = 0.8862 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Croft)