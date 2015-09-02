Sept 1 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

Indebted Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa , which announced a surprise 650 million euro ($733.5 million) share issue last month, plans to reduce its debt by a further 675 million euros this year, Cinco Dias reports.

SACYR

The construction company values its 8.9 percent stake in Repsol at 1.1 billion euros above the market price, Cinco Dias reports.

($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Croft)