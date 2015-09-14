The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MEDIASET, ATRESMEDIA, TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms company Telefonia is aiming to capture 20
percent of total television advertising revenue through its
newly acquired platform Canal+, Expansion reported on Monday.
SABADELL
Spain's Sabadell is studying making a bid for
18-billion-euro mortgage asset portfolios from British
nationalised bank Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley,
financial newspaper Expansion said on Monday.
DIA (DIDA.MC)
Spanish supermarket chain DIA said on Saturday that
blockades set up by dairy farmers at its logistics centre in the
northwestern region of Galicia had ended and activity had
resumed.
BANKS
Citi Research cut on Friday night its price target for
Spanish banks Santander, Liberbank and Banco
Popular. It also attached a neutral rating to Santander
and Liberbank and a sell rating to Banco Popular.
SANTANDER
Santander 123 will increase current account fees to 5 pounds
a month in January, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on