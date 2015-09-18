The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

Private equity firms Blackstone and Cerberus Capital Management are weighing up a possible investment in Spanish renewable energy firm Abengoa, Expansion newspaper reported on Friday, citing market sources.

Abengoa is in the process of trying to raise capital and announced a 650 million-euro ($742 million) rights issue.

BBVA

Spain's BBVA has hired investment bank N+1 to work on selling its Italian consumer finance business, known as BBVA Finanzia, Expansion reported, citing financial sources.

SANTANDER

Citigroup raised its target share price for Santander to 6.10 euros per share from 5.55 euros per share, and changed its outlook to buy from neutral.

INDITEX

HSBC raised its share price target for Spanish retailer Inditex to 29 euros per share from 28 euros per share.

SPANISH BANKS

The European Commission believes Spanish banks can continue to count their deferred tax assets as core capital, El Economista reported on Friday, without citing sources.

Exane BNP Paribas cut its target share price for seven Spanish banks, including Santander and BBVA.

($1 = 0.8764 euros)