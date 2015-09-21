The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ACCIONA
Spain's Acciona will delay listing its energy assets until
at least the second quarter of next year due to market
volatility, El Confidencial reported, citing sources close to
the plan.
IBERDROLA
Spain's Iberdrola and UIL Holdings Corporation have detailed
a settlement agreement with the state of Connecticut amid a
planned merger between UIL and Iberdrola's businesses in the
United States.
SACYR
Spanish builder Sacyr plans to invest around $2 billion in
three projects in Colombia, its head said on Saturday during an
official visit to the country, El Pais reported on Sunday.
TELEFONICA
EU antitrust regulators are set to open a full-scale
investigation into Hutchison Whampoa's bid for
Telefonica's British mobile unit, a move likely to lead to the
company offering significant concessions, three sources said on
Friday.
MEDIASET
Spain's Competition watchdog CNMC said on Friday it has
fined Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Sa 3 million euros for not
meeting commitments related to the merger between Telecinco and
Cuatro
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on