The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACCIONA

Spain's Acciona will delay listing its energy assets until at least the second quarter of next year due to market volatility, El Confidencial reported, citing sources close to the plan.

IBERDROLA

Spain's Iberdrola and UIL Holdings Corporation have detailed a settlement agreement with the state of Connecticut amid a planned merger between UIL and Iberdrola's businesses in the United States.

SACYR

Spanish builder Sacyr plans to invest around $2 billion in three projects in Colombia, its head said on Saturday during an official visit to the country, El Pais reported on Sunday.

TELEFONICA

EU antitrust regulators are set to open a full-scale investigation into Hutchison Whampoa's bid for Telefonica's British mobile unit, a move likely to lead to the company offering significant concessions, three sources said on Friday.

MEDIASET

Spain's Competition watchdog CNMC said on Friday it has fined Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Sa 3 million euros for not meeting commitments related to the merger between Telecinco and Cuatro

