The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ACCIONA
HSBC raises its stance to "hold" from "reduce" with a target
price of 69 euros, up from 64 euros.
GAMESA
Gamesa said it has signed a contract to supply 72.5 MW in
capacity for windfarms in Turkey (52.5 MW), Cyprus (10 MW) and
Kuwait (10MW).
MEDIASET ESPANA, ATRESMEDIA
Barclays cut its stance on Mediaset and Atresmedia to
"underweight" from "equal weight". Mediaset target price was 10
euros, down from 12.75 euros while Atresmedia ws cut to 11.5
euros from 15.1 euros.
ENAGAS, GAS NATURAL
Barclays cuts its stance on Enagas and Gas Natural to "equal
weight" from "overweight". Target price on Enagas is cut to 26.8
euros from 28.5 euros while the target price for Gas Natural is
cut from 19 euros from 20.5 euros.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on